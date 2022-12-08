'Woke V Woke': Elon Musk On New York Times Employees 1-Day Strike

Elon Musk's post drew varying responses on the platform.

Thousands of employees at The New York Times went on a 24-hour strike on Thursday after a disagreement between the newspaper's workers union and negotiators over salary and other issues. As the walkout raises eyebrows in the media world, billionaire Elon Musk has taken a swipe at the English daily.

Sharing an article by the New York Times with the headline “New York Times Union Starts One-Day Strike”, Mr Musk tweeted, “Woke v Woke”.

The post drew varying responses on the platform.

“If you ask me what woke is, I'll just tell you to read The NY Times,” a user wrote.

Another offered the definition of the popular term.

“Woke means learning the truth about society, its history, politics, race relations, religious dogma, unfounded prejudices and the procedures and manipulations of institutions and groups that seek control for capitalistic gain. Also the truth about “isms”, fascism, racism etc,” the comment read.

One asked, “How will an article help them get their demands?”

This is not the first time that the Tesla CEO has targeted the newspaper. Last week, Elon Musk denounced The New York Times for not covering the controversy pertaining to Twitter's censoring of a New York Post story on Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden.

His statement came in response to a tweet by radio host Clay Travis that read, “Not one single article about Elon Musk or the Twitter email release”.

Replying to him, Mr Musk wrote, “That is because The New York Times has become, for all intents and purposes, an unregistered lobbying firm for far left politicians”.

In another instance, Elon Musk termed a New York Times report as “utterly false”. The report stated that hate speech had “jumped” on Twitter after Mr Musk took over the platform.

The walkout at The New York Times has been triggered after talks between the New York Times Guild and negotiators did not yield results even after 40 bargaining sessions.

Announcing the strike, the New York Times Guild said, “Today we were ready to work for as long as it took to reach a fair deal, but management walked away from the table with five hours to go. It's official: NY Times Guild members are walking out for 24 hours on Thursday. We know what we're worth.”