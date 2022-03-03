'This Is Genocide': Ukrainian City Council As Russia Shells Civilian Buildings

A view shows a school building, which locals said was damaged by recent shelling, in Mariupol

Mariupol city council said Russia was constantly and deliberately shelling critical civilian infrastructure in the Ukrainian southern port, leaving it without water, heating or power and preventing bringing supplies or evacuating people.

"They are breaking food supplies, setting us up in a blockade, as in the old Leningrad," the council said in a statement.

"Deliberately, for seven days, they have been destroying the city's critical life-support infrastructure. We have no light, water or heat again."

The council said it was seeking to create a humanitarian corridor for the city, as well as trying to restore infrastructure.

"We are being destroyed as a nation. This is genocide of Ukrainian people," it said.

