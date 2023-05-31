This Historic Castle In Scotland Is On Sale For Rs 30 Lakh, But There's A Big Catch

It has been unoccupied since the 1980s

A historic castle on the island of Fetlar in Scotland's Shetland is being sold for just 30,000 pounds (Rs 30,71,872), much less than the average price of a UK flat, BBC reported. However, there's a big catch.

The 200-year-old castle is built on 40 acres of land and has folly towers, a courtyard, and walled gardens. However, the cost of renovating the dilapidated building means potential buyers may need a a whopping 12 million pounds (Rs 1,22,95,57,129) to cover the repairs.

The Brough Lodge Trust, which is responsible for the sale, has appealed for a "philanthropic entrepreneur" to take on plans to transform the site into a world-class retreat. Their proposals include retaining the existing building, as well as creating 24 bedrooms and a restaurant

''The vision is simple but effective, Brough Lodge… will be transformed into a world-class retreat that will delight all who visit it,'' the Brough Lodge Trust says on its website.

'''Our hope is that a philanthropic entrepreneur will share our vision and take on the project. Proceeds from the sale of the property would be devoted to the Trust's work in supporting hand-knitting tuition for Shetland school children,'' the trust added.

The trust said the castle's location would make it the ideal place for yoga retreats.

Brough Lodge, located on the northwest end of Fetlar, is a category A listed building of national significance.

It was constructed by a merchant named Arthur Nicholson and was inspired by the architecture he saw while touring France, Switzerland, and Italy.

It has been unoccupied since the 1980s, when the last occupant Lady Nicholson moved out, making it a one-of-a-kind structure on the island of only 61 inhabitants.

Olive Borland, the last remaining heir of the Nicholson family, transferred ownership of the entire estate to the Brough Lodge Trust in 2007 and is one of the trustees.