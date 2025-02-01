Family Flees Guatemala Violence, Daughter Gets Killed In US School Shooting

A family that fled violence in Guatemala for a safer life in the United States is now grieving the loss of their daughter. Sixteen-year-old Josselin Corea Escalante was shot and killed at her high school in Nashville, a report said.

Ms Escalante, known as Dallana to her loved ones, came to the US at the age of nine with her mother and younger brother. They travelled for nearly two months on foot, escaping gang violence in their home country. Settling in Tennessee, they hoped for a fresh start. Ms Escalante loved maths and science, and dreamt of becoming a doctor.

But on January 22, at Antioch High School, a student opened fire in the cafeteria, killing Ms Escalante and injuring another student before turning the gun on himself. Authorities have not confirmed if she was the intended target.

Ms Escalante's family made the decision to send her body back to Guatemala for burial. On January 30, the coffin carrying her body was flown to Guatemala, where her relatives were waiting.

Ms Escalante's father, German Corea, who arrived in the US separately and is not part of the family's asylum case, said in Spanish that they had a dream for a better life. "But the reality is that it's not better anywhere. In Guatemala, you've never heard of someone killing someone in school," The New York Times quoted him as saying.

Ms Escalante's death has sparked fresh calls for gun control. Her uncles, Carlos and Juan Corea, joined a rally at the Tennessee State Capitol, standing with lawmakers, students and activists. They held up photos of Ms Escalante. Speaking through a translator, Carlos addressed the crowd, raising his fist in the air.

According to The NYT report, gun violence in US schools is rising. A month into 2025 and there have been at least 15 shootings in or near schools, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database.

Josselin Escalante's father is now considering advocacy work. He also urged parents who have lost their children in school shootings to take action rather than remain silent. "Don't let it stay that way," he said, emphasising the importance of seeking justice. "If we remain with our hands tied, this will continue to happen again."