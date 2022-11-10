This Divorced Couple Remarried In Australia, Courtesy An Email

The small note went on to change their lives in an unexpected way.

A unique love story is making headlines in Australia after a couple married in 2004, divorced in 2015, and remarried in 2019 as a result of an email exchange. After getting divorced in 2015, the Daniell Curtis and Tim Curtis did not talk to each other for two years, but the woman sent an e-mail in 2017. She complimented her former husband on how he co-parented the children. After this, a big change came in the lives of both of them, and they fell in love again and remarried in 2019.

Daniell Curtis recently spoke with News Corp Australia about her marriage. Daniell told the news outlet that she met her husband, Tim Curtis, through online dating on January 9, 2002. Tim proposed on April 9, 2003, after a long period of chatting and dinner dates.

"In January 2004, exactly two years after their first date, they married in a fairytale-like ceremony, and Tim officially adopted her children 18 months later," she added.

"The couple was impacted by the global financial crisis in 2012. Soon their communication broke down and they became resentful towards each other, before calling it quits in 2015," reported the news outlet.

Talking about the remarriage, Daniell Curtis told the online newspaper that in 2017, with the help of her counsellor, she realised that if she was ever going to find peace, she needed to forgive Tim and herself. So, she wrote him an email."

"I took responsibility for my part in the marriage break-up and told him that I supported how he co-parented the kids. Six months later I was amazed to see a reply," she said.

"Why don't we meet and talk about it in person?" he wrote in reply.