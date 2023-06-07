This 19-Year-Old Model -Influencer Could Become Queen Of Italy

The prince did not give a timeframe for the transition.

The House of Savoy Prince has said that he will renounce his claim to the throne so it passes onto his model-influencer daughter which could lead to her becoming a queen. Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy believes that his 19-year-old daughter, Vittoria, an aspiring political scientist and history of art student at the University of London can bring a fresh perspective to the monarchy, Daily Telegraph reported.

He described his daughter as a "rock 'n' roll princess" and expressed confidence in her abilities. He said, "It's important that the younger generation have a chance to put new, modern ideas into practice." The Prince further emphasized his support for his daughter's ascension, saying, "She will do better than [me]," as reported by the media outlet.

According to Express.co.uk, while the Italians ditched monarchy with a referendum in 1946, the Savoy family never gave up the dream of seeing the throne of Italy restored.

The prince told the Telegraph, "I will, with great pleasure, step down and let her take on the role, which I'm sure she will do better than me. "It won't be tomorrow or in one year, but when she is ready."

He emphasized that the younger generation is much more conscious than us of the problems facing the world.

"And it is important that she doesn't become the heir at too late a stage in her life."

Ms Vittoria enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, she boasts almost 80,000 followers. She has been featured on the cover of French Vogue. She is the daughter of Prince Emanuele Filiberto and French actress Clotilde Courau.

She was born in 2003 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The family had been planning to passing of the line to Vittoria as her grandfather changed the sexist ancient custom known as Salic Law, that meant the royal line could only pass to male heirs.