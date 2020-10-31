Third Man Detained Over Deadly Church Attack In France's Nice: Report

A Police vehicle is parked by the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice.

A third man has been detained for questioning in connection with the knife attack on a church in the southern French city of Nice which left three people dead, a legal source said Saturday.

The man, 33, was present during a police search late Friday at the home of a second man suspected of having been in contact with the attacker, a young Tunisian, the source said.

"We are tyring to clarify what his role is in all this," the source added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)