Third Dose Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine 95.6% Effective: Study

A third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Pfizer/BioNTech is 95.6 percent effective against symptomatic infection, according to a study by the makers published on Thursday.

The clinical phase three trial with "10,000 participants 16 years of age and older" showed "a relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6 percent against disease during a period when Delta was the prevalent strain", the companies said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)