Thieves In US Steal $30 Million From A Vault Without Setting Off Any Alarm

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) are investigating one of the largest cash heists in the city's history after as much as $30 million was stolen from a money storage facility. According to CBS News, the break-in took place on Easter Sunday at the Gardaworld facility in Sylmar where cash from businesses across the region is handled and stored. The robbery somehow went undetected until the next morning, with no sign on the outside of the safe that anything was amiss.

As per CBS, the thieves gained access to the building and entered the vault without setting off the alarms. Officials said that very few people would have known about the cash being stored at the facility, therefore, they are investigating whether the group had inside knowledge of the facility.

"The LAPD and the FBI have a joint investigation into an alleged burglary that occurred on Sunday evening, March 31, 2024. No additional information related to the incident is being released," the agencies said in a joint statement.

Separately, according to The Independent, an employee who works at the facility said that there were multiple questions surrounding the mysterious break-in. "It's just mind blowing that you would never suspect it. $30 million in the Valley, gone. How? Why? I'm still trying to process it," the employee said.

"Was it an inside job? Was it just one person? Was it a group? You know, there's a lot of questions," he added.

Officers from the LAPD and the FBI are investigating the robbery. No arrests have been made yet and a manhunt is underway for those responsible.

Meanwhile, previously the largest cash heist in Los Angeles happened on September 12, 1997, when $18.9 million was stolen from the former site of the Dunbar Armored facility on Mateo Street. Those suspects were eventually caught.

In 2022, around $100 million worth of jewels was also stolen from a truck at a stop off The Grapevine highway. This case remains unsolved.