These Countries Have The Weakest Militaries In The World

Representational Image

In contrast to the global powerhouses that dominate military strength rankings, a closer examination of militaries across the world reveals a stark contrast for those nations struggling to bolster their defense capabilities.

Global Firepower's Military Strength Rankings for 2024 sheds light on the world's weakest militaries, emphasizing the challenges faced by nations grappling with limited resources, strategic disadvantages, and internal conflicts.

The PowerIndex (PwrIndx) by Global Firepower measures how strong a country's military is by looking at over 60 factors. These include the number of soldiers, tanks, aircraft, and ships, along with factors like economic stability and geographical size. A lower score on the PowerIndex means a stronger military. It helps compare countries based on their military capabilities, considering various aspects like manpower, equipment, and resources.

Here are the countries with the weakest militaries:

Bhutan (PwrIndx 6.3704) - Bhutan, nestled in the Himalayas, holds a high PwrIndx score indicating limited military capabilities. The nation's focus on maintaining a neutral and peaceful stance contributes to its modest defense posture. Moldova (PwrIndx 4.2311) - Moldova, a landlocked country in Eastern Europe, faces challenges in building a robust military. Political complexities and economic constraints impact its defense capabilities. Suriname (PwrIndx 3.9038) - Suriname, situated in South America, features among the countries with weaker militaries. Limited resources and a small population contribute to its lower PwrIndx score. Somalia (PwrIndx 3.9006) - Somalia's ranking reflects the impact of prolonged internal conflicts, political instability, and economic challenges, which hinder the nation's ability to strengthen its military forces. Benin (PwrIndx 3.8912) - Benin, located in West Africa, faces constraints in building a formidable military. Economic limitations and regional stability factors contribute to its placement among the weakest militaries. Liberia (PwrIndx 3.7262) - Liberia, recovering from a history of civil wars, grapples with economic challenges that affect its military capabilities. Efforts to rebuild and strengthen its defense forces are ongoing. Beliz (PwrIndx 3.6437) - Beliz, a small Central American nation, faces constraints in building a robust military due to limited resources and geopolitical considerations. Its defense posture is shaped by regional dynamics. Sierra Leone (PwrIndx 3.5433) - Sierra Leone, recovering from a decade-long civil war, confronts challenges in building a strong military. Economic factors and post-conflict reconstruction efforts influence its defense capabilities. Central African Republic (PwrIndx 3.5316) - The Central African Republic struggles with ongoing conflicts and a fragile political landscape, impacting its ability to enhance military capabilities. Iceland (PwrIndx 3.5038) - Iceland, while enjoying a reputation for peace and neutrality, has limited military capabilities due to its small population and historical emphasis on diplomatic solutions.

The United States has the strongest military in the world, followed by Russia, China, and India.

Pakistan is ranked ninth, and Italy takes the tenth position in global military rankings.