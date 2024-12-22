These Caramel-Coloured Street Dogs in Brazil Became A National Symbol. Here's Why

A significant shift has occurred in Brazil's perception of street dogs. Once considered mere strays, these caramel-coloured canines have undergone a remarkable transformation, now proudly embraced as a national symbol.

The "vira-lata caramelo" (literally "caramel trashcan-tipper") is gaining widespread attention through memes, videos, petitions, an upcoming Netflix film, a Carnival parade, and even draft legislation aimed at recognizing it as a symbol of Brazilian culture. "The caramelo is the spirit of our time," said Diego Freitas, director of the upcoming Netflix film Caramelo, in an interview with the Associated Press.

The caramelo dog became an internet sensation in 2019 when social media users began sharing all kinds of content featuring the adorable pup-from a caramelo urinating on stage during a dance show to one playing dead while receiving chest compressions in a CPR training video, The Derrick reported.

The dog's antics captivated Brazil, with a petition to replace the macaw on the country's 10-reais ($1.65) bill attracting nearly 50,000 signatures. "The caramelo has become a symbol of the Brazilian people, beloved across all states and an excellent representative of our culture," the petition stated. In 2020, another petition advocating for the dog to appear on the 200-reais note garnered even more support.

What sparked this sudden virality? For one, dogs have long been internet favourites. Google Trends data shows that "dog" has consistently been the most searched animal term, far outpacing "cat," with search interest peaking in 2018-19-just as the Brazilian caramelo was gaining traction.

Beyond the general popularity of dogs, caramelos embody values that resonate deeply with many Brazilians. They are viewed as kind, resilient survivors. Importantly, they are mixed-breeds-something that Brazilians, many of whom see themselves as products of diverse cultural roots, identify with.

Once considered a source of shame (as evidenced by the term "mongrel complex"), Brazil's mixed heritage- comprising immigrants, enslaved Africans, and Indigenous peoples-is now a point of pride.

Tina Castro, an English teacher in Rio de Janeiro, shared that the love for a caramelo mirrors the affection Brazilians feel for their country. "It comes from a marginalized place, like Brazil. It has a history of survival and marginalization... We value the caramelo the same way we value our country, as it is," Castro said.

Beyond the Netflix production featuring a caramelo, other factors are propelling the dog into the spotlight, such as Rio's Sao Clemente samba school, which will feature children in caramelo costumes during the annual carnival.