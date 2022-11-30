The World's Best City For Expats, And The Worst

Miami was the highest-ranking North American city on the list. (Representational)

Three different cities on three separate continents are the best places for expats to live and work, according to a new survey.

Spain's Valencia topped the InterNations Expat City Ranking list 2022 - with respondents raving about quality of life, public transport and sporting opportunities - followed by Dubai, which was lauded for the welcome it gives new arrivals. Mexico City came in third for its affordability.

Not faring so well was Johannesburg, which ranked bottom of the 50-strong list, with those surveyed branding the South African city unaffordable and unsafe. Sitting just above it are Germany's Frankfurt and the French capital Paris, which both scored poorly when it came to affordable housing.

Miami was the highest-ranking North American city on the list, in 12th place, with New York clocking in at number 16 and Toronto in 19th position. In the UK, London limped in at 40th place.

Elsewhere in Asia, Bangkok came in sixth thanks to its low cost of living, Melbourne's work-life balance earned it eighth spot, and Singapore rounded out the top 10.

InterNations collected information from 11,970 expats living in 181 countries or territories. Fifty cities met the sample size requirement of at least 50 participants per destination.

Here's the top 10 in full - with a brief description by InterNations of each city's major polling features:

Valencia, Spain: Liveable, friendly and affordable Dubai, UAE: Great for work and leisure Mexico City, Mexico: Friendly and affordable, but unsafe Lisbon, Portugal: Amazing climate and quality of life, mediocre work options Madrid, Spain: Great leisure activities, a welcoming culture Bangkok, Thailand: Expats feel at home despite safety concerns Basel, Switzerland: Expats satisfied with finances, jobs, quality of life Melbourne, Australia: An easy city to get used to Abu Dhabi, UAE: Excellent health care, worry-free bureaucracy Singapore: Easy administration, satisfying finances, improved career prospects

And the bottom 10:

Rome, Italy: Expats feel at home despite low quality of life Tokyo, Japan: Hard to navigate but quality of life high Vancouver, Canada: Housing unaffordable and local residents not so friendly Milan, Italy: Troubling financial situation, difficult working life Hamburg, Germany: Expats unhappiest here, have hardest time making friends Hong Kong, China: Frustrating environmental and work-life factors Istanbul, Turkey: The worst city for working abroad Paris, France: A top destination for culture and cuisine - if you can afford it Frankfurt, Germany: Struggle with digitization, administration and language Johannesburg, South Africa: The world's worst expat destination

