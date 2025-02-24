The Vatican Protocol: What Happens When Pope Can No Longer Serve?

Pope Francis remains in critical condition as he continues to battle double pneumonia and a lung infection, with doctors closely monitoring signs of early kidney complications. While the 88-year-old Argentine pontiff is responding to treatment, his health has again brought to attention the protocols in place when a pope is unable to fulfill his duties due to severe illness - or in the event of his death.

The world's 1.3 billion Catholics wait with anticipation for the selection of a new pope when the leader of the Roman Catholic Church dies. The process involves several key steps before white smoke rises from the Sistine Chapel, signaling the election of a new pontiff.

In Event Of Death

When a pope dies, the Vatican enters the interregnum period -- the time between his death and the election of a new leader. The process begins with the camerlengo (the Vatican's administrator of property and revenues) verifying the death. He does this by calling out the pope's baptismal name three times. If there is no response, he declares, "The pope is truly dead."

Previously, a small silver hammer was used to tap the pope's forehead, but this practice ended after 1963.

The Vatican then informs the world through official channels, and churches worldwide may toll their bells in mourning.

The camerlengo then:

Locks the papal apartment (historically, this prevented looting).

Arranges for the destruction of the pope's Fisherman's Ring and seal, symbolising the end of his rule.

Informs the church and the public.

Funeral and mourning period.

According to the Universi Dominici Gregis constitution, which governs the papal transition, the pope's funeral must take place between 4-6 days after his death. The Church then observes nine days of mourning. The pope is usually buried in St Peter's Basilica, though he may request to be buried elsewhere.

Election Of New Pope

Between 15 and 20 days after the pope's death, the papal conclave begins. Cardinals under 80 years old gather at the Vatican for this ancient and secretive process. They lock themselves inside the Sistine Chapel, cut off from the outside world with no media, no phones, and no contact. They vote in multiple rounds until a candidate receives a two-thirds majority.

After each vote, the ballots are burned.

Black smoke - No decision.

White smoke - A new pope has been elected.

New Pope Is Announced

Once a pope is elected, the Dean of the Cardinals formally asks if he accepts the role. If he agrees, he selects a papal name, often inspired by past popes or saints. Following this, the Senior Cardinal Deacon steps onto the grand balcony of St Peter's Basilica and proclaims to the eagerly waiting crowd: "Habemus Papam" - Latin for "We have a pope".

Moments later, the newly elected pope steps forward to greet the sea of faithful gathered in St Peter's Square, offering his first blessing as the leader of the Catholic Church.

When Pope Is Incapacitated

If a pope is incapacitated but still alive, there is no formal rule to replace him. In such cases, senior cardinals continue running the Church, but important decisions requiring the pope's approval may be delayed. The only solution is for the pope to resign voluntarily, as Pope Benedict XVI did in 2013 due to declining health.

His resignation was historic - the first in 600 years - and allowed the papal conclave to start earlier than the usual 15-day period. After five rounds of voting, Pope Francis was elected as his successor. For the first time ever, a former and current pope lived in the Vatican together.

Pope Benedict died on December 31, 2022, and Pope Francis led his funeral.