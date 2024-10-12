"The Hardest Thing About Being A Robot Is...": What Tesla's Optimus Said

Tesla's Optimus, a humanoid robot stole the show at the ‘We, Robot' event held in California, United States of America, on Thursday. Optimus robot was seen dancing, serving drinks, chatting with guests and even posing for a selfie. But what has now gone viral on social media is the interaction between Optimus and one of the guests.

In a one-minute-long video posted by the user @cb_doge on X (formerly Twitter), the guest says, “It's insane. It is even talking.” After exchanging greetings, he says, “It is crazy, I am talking to a robot.”

During the casual conversation, the guest asks Optimus, “What is the hardest thing about being a robot?” And it said: “Trying to learn how to be as human as you guys are,” leaving the guest in splits.

“And that is something I try harder every day and hope that will help us become better,” it added.

Watch the conversation here:

A conversation between Tesla Optimus bot and a human is the best thing you'll see on the internet today.



pic.twitter.com/2M9UJPTTLX — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 11, 2024

Another video shows Optimus knows how to have fun. Emmanuel Huna, X user and an architect and coder as per his bio, shared a video where he is seen playing “Rock, paper and scissors” with Optimus.

I just asked @Tesla Optimus to play rock, paper, scissors, and it did - check it out! pic.twitter.com/NrmEEA9R4M — Emmanuel Huna (@ehuna) October 11, 2024

“It will basically do anything you want,” said Tesla CEO Elon Musk while introducing Optimus at the ‘We, Robot' event. “It can be a teacher. It can babysit your kids, walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries, just be your friend, and serve drinks. Whatever you can think of, it will do and it's going to be awesome,” he added.

In a demo video displayed at the event, Optimus was seen picking up packages and doing household chores like watering plants, cleaning the kitchen top, unloading groceries, and playing with children.