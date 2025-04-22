The Billion Dollar Diamond Treasure Inside A Volcano In Africa

The Jwaneng Diamond Mine, located in Botswana, is the richest diamond mine globally, with an estimated value of 1 billion euros. Often referred to as the "Prince of Mines", Jwaneng is situated in an ancient volcanic crater about 170 km southwest of Botswana's capital, Gaborone. The mine is operated by Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers, a leading diamond company, and the Botswana government.

Jwaneng, which means "a place of gems" in Setswana, sits atop a kimberlite pipe, a volcanic formation that brings diamonds from deep within the Earth's mantle to the surface. The mine's history dates back to the 1970s when De Beers discovered the site, and it has been operating since 1982. Over the years, it has produced millions of carats of diamonds from its three main kimberlite pipes. In 2023 alone, Jwaneng produced 13.3 million carats, making it the world's most valuable diamond mine.

Jwaneng has played a crucial role in Botswana's economy, contributing up to 70 per cent of Debswana's earnings. It is estimated that the mine's revenue has crossed $96 billion since its inception. This economic boost has helped Botswana transition from one of the world's poorest nations in the 1960s to a middle-income country today.

Mining at Jwaneng is highly advanced, with large drills loosening the rock, and trucks transporting it to a processing plant. Here, diamonds are separated using state-of-the-art technologies like X-ray and laser sorters. Despite facing some environmental challenges, Jwaneng was the first in Botswana to receive ISO 14001 certification for its eco-friendly practices.

The future of Jwaneng looks bright, with the "Cut-9" project, a Euro 1.5 billion initiative, set to extend the mine's life until at least 2035, generating an additional 53 million carats. An underground expansion approved in January 2024 will also create thousands of jobs and is expected to generate around Euro 20 billion in the coming decades.

Unlike many other mines globally, Jwaneng has earned praise for its responsible mining practices. Debswana invests in education, healthcare, housing, and wildlife preservation in Botswana.

The mine does face challenges related to environmental sustainability, which the company continues to address through green initiatives.

The mine is a vital part of Botswana's economy and a model for responsible mining.