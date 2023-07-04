'Thank Goodness': Elon Musk Reacts As Twitter Rival's Release Date Confirmed

The app is the latest in a rivalry between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Meta recently announced the date of release of Threads, a rival of Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform. The app, which is being dubbed Instagram's text-based conversation app, is expected to be released on Thursday (July 6) and will allow users to follow the accounts they follow on the photo-sharing platform and keep the same username, as per a listing on Apple's App Store. The launch of the application is the latest in a rivalry between Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg and Mr Musk. Twitter boss has now reacted and taken a dig at Meta Platforms, stating, "thank goodness they're so sanely run".'

This comes after Meta's Chief Product Officer, Chris Cox, during a company-wide meeting regarding the app, had called Threads "our response to Twitter". "We've been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution," Mr Cox was quoted as saying, in an apparent reference to the management of Twitter under Elon Musk.

A user took to Twitter to detail Meta's new app. He wrote in the caption, "'Threads' will be released on Thursday in the U.S. The app has been described as a competitor to Twitter. According to an executive at Meta, its goal is to establish a "sanely run" social media site. However, the term "sanely run" might suggest that the app will collect ALL your data (something Meta typically has a penchant for), as mentioned in the app's description."

He added that he believes in Mr Musk's vision for Twitter 2.0 and is on his side. "Personally, I firmly believe that @elonmusk's vision for Twitter is significantly superior and that he genuinely champions freedom of speech, in stark contrast to Zuckerberg's track record. If there is a glimmer of positivity in this situation, it is likely that Elon will train A LOT in preparation for his fight with Zuckerberg. I'm wholeheartedly on team Twitter," he concluded.

Reacting to the same, the richest man in the world stated, "Thank goodness they're so sanely run."

The launch of Threads comes days after Mr Musk announced a temporary cap on how many posts users can read on the social media site. He also added that users need to be verified to use TweetDeck. Mr Musk's efforts to address data scraping have sparked a fierce backlash from Twitter users and ad experts said it would undermine new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who started in the role last month.