Thailand Launches E-Visa On Arrival To Attract Tourists

Visa facility tops the demand by foreign visitors(File)

Thailand today officially launched e-visa on arrival for visitors, which is the latest attempt of the kingdom to facilitate immigration process of foreign tourists.

Surachet Hakpal, Acting Commissioner of Thailand's Immigration Bureau, said at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport that the new e-visa on arrival was to deal with overcrowding in airports in Bangkok and other cities, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mr Hakpal said tourists wait for one to two hours to get their visa on arrival and pass the immigration at Thailand's airports now.

An early application online, at least 24 hours before arrival at the kingdom to at most 30 days before arrival, will dramatically shorten the immigration process to one minute, the acting commissioner added.