Thailand Delays Astrazeneca Vaccine Rollout: Official

Thailand has delayed its roll-out of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, a health official said Friday, after several European nations suspended their programmes over blood clot fears.

"Though the quality of AstraZeneca is good, some countries have asked for a delay," said Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, an advisor for the country's Covid-19 vaccine committee, in a press conference.

"We will delay (as well)".

