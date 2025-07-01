Advertisement

Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Suspended Over A Leaked Phone Call

The Constitutional Court suspended Paetongtarn Shinawatra from Prime Ministerial duty from July 1.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra
  • Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended by the Constitutional Court on Tuesday
  • The suspension is effective from 1 July until the court issues its ruling
  • The Constitutional Court voted 7-2 to suspend Paetongtarn from prime ministerial duties
Thailand:

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended by the country's Constitutional Court on Tuesday, as it opened a probe into her conduct in a diplomatic spat with Cambodia.

"The Constitutional Court with a majority of 7-2 suspends the respondent from Prime Ministerial duty from 1 July until the Constitutional Court has made its ruling," said a statement, after a group of conservative senators lodged a case accusing Paetongtarn of breaching ministerial ethics during a border row with Cambodia.

A long-standing territorial dispute boiled over into cross-border clashes in May, killing one Cambodian soldier.

When Paetongtarn called Cambodian statesman Hun Sen to discuss tensions, she called him "uncle" and referred to a Thai military commander as her "opponent", according to a leaked recording which caused a backlash.

Conservative lawmakers accuse her of kowtowing to Cambodia and undermining the military, and allege she breached constitutional provisions requiring "evident integrity" and "ethical standards" among ministers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Paetongtarn Shinawatra Thai Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra Suspended
