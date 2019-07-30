Thai Princess Ubolratana Says Robots Can Be Used As Companions To Elderly

Thailand's Princess Ubolratana suggested on Tuesday that robots be used as companions to elderly persons.

On her Instagram page, Princess Ubolratana -- the elder sister of King Maha Vajiralongkorn -- said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) robots be not only made as toys for children but also as companions to elderly persons at home.

The princess said that she had met a Thai robot manufacturer who makes AI robots, named "Din Sor" (pencil), for use by the elderly who are alone at home.

The princess took an AI robot, named Buddi, along with her on trip to Trang province in southern Thailand where she was scheduled to view progress in the "To Be Number One" anti-drug project.

