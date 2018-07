The massive rescue effort had been hampered by heavy rains that flooded the cave.

Twelve boys and their football coach found alive after nine days trapped in a Thai cave will get four months' food supply and diving training, the military said, as focus shifted to evacuating them safely through a complex underwater cave system.



"(We will) prepare to send additional food to be sustained for at least four months and train all 13 to dive while continuing to drain the water," Navy Captain Anand Surawan said, according to a statement from Thailand's Armed Forces.