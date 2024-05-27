Thailand Activist Musician Sentenced To 4 Years For Insulting Monarchy

The case stems from Chaiamorn burning a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in 2021. (File)

A Thai court on Monday sentenced activist musician Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan to four years in jail for insulting the monarchy and violations of the computer crimes act, local media reported.

The case stems from Chaiamorn burning a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in 2021, which he admitted to doing, but had argued it was not a violation of the royal insult law.

A lawyer for Chaiamorn could not immediately be reached for confirmation of the sentence.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)