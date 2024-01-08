Texas Rapper Arrested For Holding Woman In Captivity, Drugging And Raping Her For Years

She attempted to escape several times but was unsuccessful.

A local Houston rapper was arrested on Thursday after being accused of kidnapping a pregnant woman and keeping her locked in a garage for at least four years, ABC News reported. As per the outlet, Lee ''Viper'' Carter, 52, was arrested and charged on Thursday with aggravated kidnapping by Houston Police, according to Fox affiliate KSAZ.

The woman told police that she was abducted about four or five years prior while pregnant and panhandling on the street. According to the complaint, Carter had approached the woman to give her $1 and later returned to ask if she needed help, before telling her to get in his car. He then drove her to his house on Perry Street in Houston and kept her captive for several years, New York Post reported.

While in his captivity, the woman says she was forced to live in his garage, where she was repeatedly sexually assaulted and deprived of a bathroom or shower. She added that she was allowed to leave the garage to shower and was only given chips and snacks as meals but hadn't had a full meal in a long time.

Documents obtained by FOX 26 Houston state that the victim ''begged to leave,'' but Carter drugged her with crack cocaine, leaving her ''physically unable'' to escape his garage. It was not immediately clear if the woman gave birth while she was allegedly held captive.

In April 2023, the woman finally contacted police through the communication platform TextNow after Carter allowed her to use his laptop, according to the document. Authorities said the roughly 30-year-old, 5 ft., 2 in. woman was ''malnourished'' and weighed just over 70 lbs. when they made contact with her last year. A warrant was filed against Carter in April, but his arrest did not come until Friday.

He is currently booked into Harris County Jail and his bond was set at $100,000. He is scheduled to appear in a Houston court for a preliminary hearing today, January 8.

Carter is well known for the 2008 album ''You'll Cowards Don't Even Smoke Crack'' and some of his music videos have received millions of views on YouTube.