Texas Congresswoman 'Missing' For 6 Months Found In Dementia Care Home, Musk Reacts

Longtime Republican Congresswoman Kay Granger seemingly missed six months of key House votes as she was living at a retirement community while exhibiting possible signs of dementia, according to multiple US media reports. Her disappearance from public duty has led to calls for term limits with billionaire Elon Musk taking to social media and suggesting that cognitive tests be mandated for elected officials.

"Maybe we should have some basic cognitive test for elected officials? This is getting crazy," wrote Mr Musk on X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, as per Ms Granger's roll call vote page, the 81-year-old congresswoman's last vote was on July 24. Since then, she has remained missing from Washington with her prolonged absence sparking concerns among constituents in Texas' 12th Congressional District. She has been in office since 1997 but opted against a rerun in the November election.

As per The Dallas Express, which carried out the investigation, Ms Granger was living "full-time in a memory care unit and was moved there after she was found wandering her neighborhood". She did not disclose the reason for her prolonged absence until the Dallas-based outlet figured out the truth. The probe was prompted after a reporter found that calls to her office were going directly to voicemail, and there were no signs of ongoing business at her constituency office.

As the controversy snowballed, Ms Granger's spokesperson released a statement attributed to her.

"I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of care and concern over the past several days," read the statement.

"As many of my family, friends, and colleagues have known, I have been navigating some unforeseen health challenges over the past year. However, since early September, my health challenges have progressed making frequent travel to Washington both difficult and unpredictable," it added.

Despite not taking to the office in months, Ms Granger has continued to serve in Congress on a $174,000 salary with her staff receiving over $1 million in the past year as well.

Ageing bureaucracy

In the last few years, several high-profile politicians including President Joe Biden (81), President-elect Donald Trump (78) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (82) have drawn criticism based on their ages. Mr Biden was forced to withdraw mid-way through his presidential campaign owing to his declining cognitive abilities.

There have been rising demands for political leaders to be only allowed to serve in Congress on limited terms and if they cross a certain age threshold, they have to take cognitive tests.