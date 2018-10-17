Tesla's Vice President Of Manufacturing Gilbert Passin Resigns: Reports

Before Gilbert Passin, many senior executives have left Tesla.

Tesla Inc's vice president of manufacturing, Gilbert Passin, has left the company, Business Insider reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the situation.

Tesla shares were down 1.2 percent after gaining 2 percent earlier in the day.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A number of senior executives have left the company in the last few months.

Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton resigned in September after just one month in the job because of discomfort with the attention on the company and pace of work during that time, Tesla said in a filing.

The company later said Chief People Officer Gaby Toledano would not return from a leave of absence, just over a year after joining.

Last month, Tesla's vice president of global supply management, Liam O'Connor, resigned, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.