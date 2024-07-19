Tesla Halted Some Production Lines Due To Global IT Outage: Report

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Representational)

Tesla halted some production lines due to the global IT outage, Business Insider reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The automaker sent some production employees home early during the night shift at its Austin, Texas and Sparks, Nevada facilities, the report added.

The tech outage crippled industries from travel to finance before services started coming back online after hours of disruption due a content update by CrowdStrike for Microsoft Windows hosts.

"We just deleted Crowdstrike from all our systems, so no rollouts at all," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a post on social media platform X, without specifying which of his companies had taken action or elaborating on the impact of the outage.

"This gave a seizure to the automotive supply chain," Musk said in a reply to a post by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the outage.

"Users are seeing a blue screen on their devices," the report said, citing an internal notice, adding that the automaker was impacted by a Windows host outage, which caused issues with servers, laptops, and manufacturing devices.

CrowdStrike said it was working with customers impacted by a defect found "in a single content update for Windows hosts."

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

