Tesla Cars Shot And Set On Fire In Las Vegas, Elon Musk Calls It ''Terrorism"

Multiple Tesla vehicles were set on fire and shot at a Las Vegas service centre overnight, according to a CNN report. The attack, which occurred at the Tesla Collision Center, resulted in at least five vehicles being damaged, with two of them fully engulfed in flames. The FBI is investigating the incident, stating that it has "some of the hallmarks" of terrorism,

According to authorities, the perpetrator used Molotov cocktails and fired gunshots at the vehicles. The word "resist" was also painted on the front doors of the business. The investigation is ongoing, with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department working together to identify the perpetrator.

"This was a targeted attack against a Tesla facility. Officers discovered several vehicles on fire as well as the word ‘Resist' spray-painted on the front doors of the business," Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a Tuesday news conference.

Video of the incident showed vehicles erupting in flames while the suspect, dressed entirely in black, appeared to walk between the cars while reaching into a bag. No injuries were reported, and the fire department extinguished the fires before they could reach the vehicles' batteries.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has condemned the attack, calling it "terrorism" and stating that the level of violence is "insane and deeply wrong".

See the post here:

In another post, he said, "This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong. Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks."

This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong.



Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks. https://t.co/Fh1rcfsJPh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2025

This incident is part of a larger trend of attacks on Tesla facilities and vehicles across the US, with some incidents involving vandalism, graffiti, and even shootings. President Trump has condemned the attacks, suggesting that they be classified as domestic terrorism.

US Attorney-General Pamela Bondi has also strongly condemned the recent attacks on Tesla property, labelling them as "nothing short of domestic terrorism". "We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes," she said.