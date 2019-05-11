Terrorists Storm 5-Star Hotel In Pak's Gwadar, Gunshots Heard: Reports

Terrorists attacked a five-star hotel in Pakistan's Balochistan today. (File)

A five-star hotel in Pakistan's Balochistan was attacked by terrorists who forced their way in on Saturday, news agency AFP said, quoting a minister.

Gunshots were heard inside the Peal Continental Hotel, situated in the port city of Gwadar, PTI said.

There are at least three to four terrorists inside with weapons, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported, quoting a police officer.

There was no immediate reports of casualties.

"At around 4:50 pm (local time) we got reports that there are three to four armed men in PC Hotel," Station House Officer (SHO) Aslam Bangulzai said told Dawn.

Gwadar, in the southern edge of the Pakistan's resource-rich province of Balochistan, is a strategically important city for the country and the development of the city's deepwater port was funded by China.

