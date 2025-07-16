"Terrorist Act": US As Israeli Settlers Beat Palestinian-US Citizen To Death

The Trump administration has strongly condemned the killing of Saif Musallet, a Palestinian-US citizen who was beaten to death by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank on Friday. US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, has urged Israeli authorities to open an immediate investigation, calling the incident a "criminal and terrorist act."

"This is an outrage. We demand a full and transparent investigation into what was clearly a terrorist act. American lives must be protected, no matter where they are," Mr Huckabee said.

Musallet, a dual national, was reportedly attacked while traveling near his village. Eyewitnesses said he was dragged from his vehicle and assaulted by a group of settlers. He died on the spot.

While Israeli authorities have said they are looking into the incident, no arrests have been made so far.

Musallet's death has drawn criticism from human rights groups and triggered renewed calls for action against rising settler violence in the West Bank.

The Trump administration's response signals a tougher tone, especially as tensions in the region remain high. With growing pressure from within the US, the incident could become a new flashpoint in US-Israel relations.