Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Sees US Sanctions On West Bank Settlers With 'Utmost Severity'

US has imposed new sanctions on Israeli settlers in West Bank over violence against Palestinians. (File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he views "with utmost severity" new sanctions imposed by Washington on Israeli setters in the West Bank over violence against Palestinians.

"Israel views with utmost severity the imposition of sanctions on citizens of Israel. The issue is in a pointed discussion with the US," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

