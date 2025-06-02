"Terror Has No Place In Our Countries": Shashi Tharoor On Colorado Attack

All-party delegation leader and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said Members of the Indian MPs' delegation learnt with concern about the terror attack in Colorado and were relieved that there was no loss of life.

In a post on X, Mr Tharoor said that the MPs share the Secretary of State Marco Rubio's view that 'terror has no place' in our countries."

"Members of the Indian MPs' delegation learnt with concern about the terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, today. We are relieved there was no loss of life. We all share the Secretary of State Marco Rubio's view that 'terror has no place' in our countries," the Congress MP said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has charged a 45-year-old man, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, with carrying out a "targeted terror attack" that occurred in Colorado's Boulder on Sunday, where several peaceful Israeli supporters were burned, Fox News reported. The FBI said six people aged between 67 and 88 years were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to Boulder Police Department (BPD) Chief Steve Redfearn, officers were called to the county courthouse on Pearl Street at about 1:26 pm (local time) for reports of a man who had a weapon, setting people on fire, Fox News reported. According to the BPD and the FBI, Soliman, who was shouting "Free Palestine" during the attack, was arrested at the spot.

FBI deputy director Dan Bongino said the attack is being probed as an act of "ideologically motivated violence" on the basis of early information, evidence and witness accounts.

The incident occurred near an event organised by "Run for Their Lives", a grassroots organisation that facilitates global run and walk events demanding the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

FBI Director Kash Patel said that the agency is investigating a "targeted terror attack" in Boulder, Colorado.

In a post on X, Mr Patel stated, "We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available."

The delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is presently in Brazil and will head to the US tomorrow.

The delegation was received at the airport in Brasilia by Sandeep Kumar Kujur, Charge d'Affaires of the Indian Embassy in Brazil.

