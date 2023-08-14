Terrifying Video Shows Fighter Jet Crashing Into Parking Lot During An Airshow In US

The video shows the pilots ejecting from the plane as it started to smoke.

Terrifying video has surfaced online which shows a fighter jet crashing during an airshow in Michigan on Sunday. Two pilots ejected from the MiG-23 jet and landed safely, according to a report by Fox 12. There were no casualties reported at the crash site.

The jet was performing at a Michigan air show at the Willow Run Airport east of Ypsilantiwhen suddenly crashed into the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex, officials from the Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA) said in a statement.

The video shows the pilots ejecting from the plane as it started to smoke. The clip also shows fire briefly coming out of the jet.

Video of plane crashing at the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show and pilots parachuting. Hoping everyone is ok. #thunderovermichiganpic.twitter.com/RtAAjw7OVV — Dan Phillips (@danphillips46) August 13, 2023

Thunder Over Michigan announced the end of the air show on Facebook shortly after the crash.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a situation that requires us to stop the show," the event's Facebook page read. "Please make your way into your vehicles and calmly make your way out of the airfield."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating is investigating the crash.

Several social media users also posted footage of the fiery aftermath.

"Please pray for everyone's safety - a jet went down at Thunder Over Michigan Air Show but the pilot was able to eject," Schramm posted. "So scary! Photo of reported jet beforehand (MiG). #thunderovermichigan #airshow." a user wrote.

"Willow Run Air Show Crash," Maier captioned a 16-second clip on the social media platform just before 4:30 p.m. ET," another user wrote.



