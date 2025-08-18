"Tell Putin We Will Destroy Russian Economy": US Senator's Advice To Trump

The US must leverage its economic power against Moscow to end Russia's war in Ukraine, Senator Lindsey Graham has said. He urged President Donald Trump to expand tariffs on nations that buy Russian oil.

"My advice to President Trump and [Secretary of State Marco Rubio] is, you've got to convince Putin that if this war doesn't end justly and honourably with Ukraine making concessions also, we're going to destroy the Russian economy," the South Carolina Republican told Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures. "We have the ability to do it."

Since the war began, Russia has also been accused of abducting over 20,000 Ukrainian children and putting some of them up for adoption, with the goal of raising them as Russians. “I intend to push the return of these children until I can't push anymore,” Graham said.

He warned that if Russia failed to return them, he'd press for legislation designating Moscow a state sponsor of terrorism, a move he said would make the Kremlin “radioactive.” Ukrainian officials estimate the true number of abducted children could be closer to 35,000.

Graham is backing legislation that would let Trump impose tariffs of up to 500 per cent on countries still purchasing Russian energy. He pointed to Trump's decision earlier this month to raise tariffs on India to 50 per cent, saying the move pushed Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to last week's Alaska summit.

The Trump-Putin Alaska meeting did not deliver a ceasefire or concrete plans for peace with Ukraine. The president welcomed Putin with ceremonial fanfare, including a ride together in the presidential limousine, but talks ended without a breakthrough.

Graham rejected suggestions that the summit was a failure. "To all these media analysts who say this was a bust, that's ridiculous," he said. "We have progress we didn't have before. We have momentum for peace. We'll see where it goes. So I'll leave it up to Trump."

Special envoy Steve Witkoff also called the talks a success, claiming Russia agreed in principle to "Article 5-like protections" for Ukraine once the war ends. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders are set to meet Trump in Washington on Monday to discuss next steps.

Graham said that China's role could be decisive in ending the war, arguing that pressure from President Xi Jinping on Moscow would significantly weaken Russia's position. "If [Xi] went to Putin and said it's time to end this war, I can't help you anymore because you're putting my country at risk, this war would end."

He added that Europe must also escalate its response by imposing tougher measures on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas, rather than relying on US actions alone.

"Put tariffs on every country that buys Russian oil and gas cheaply to benefit Putin's war machine," he told the EU. "Do what Trump's doing."