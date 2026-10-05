Telangana Woman Dies After Truck Rams Car In US

A 31-year-old Indian woman has died in a road accident in Missouri in the United States. Daram Supriya, a native of Maripeda in the Mahabubabad district of Telangana, worked at a restaurant in the St. Louis area of Missouri.

On Saturday night, she was returning home along with a friend after closing the restaurant when a truck collided with their car. Supriya died at the scene, while her friend, also an Indian, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Supriya had married Kodumuri Ranjith, a software employee, around five years ago. The couple have a two-and-a-half-year-old son, Adithya.

News of Supriya's death has left her parents and in-laws back home in shock. Her father, Daram Srinivas, has urged the Telangana government to assist in bringing Supriya's remains to India for the last rites.

"We are in shock after learning about the incident, and there are no words to speak. We request the Telangana State Government to help bring back my daughter's body for the last rites," Srinivas said.

The family has also started a GoFundMe page, asking for donations to fund the education, healthcare, and everyday needs of Supriya's son as he grows up without a parent.

"At just 2.5 years old, her child is too young to understand the enormity of this loss. As the years pass, Supriya's family will help her child know how deeply they were loved and keep their mother's memory close," the page read.

"No contribution can bring Supriya back or replace the comfort of her embrace. But every act of kindness can help her child feel supported and cared for in the years ahead," it added.

Back home in India, her family members are awaiting further information from US authorities regarding the accident and arrangements for repatriating the body.