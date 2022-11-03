Teenagers In US Allegedly Beat Spanish Teacher To Death Over Bad Grades

Nohema Graber's body was found in a park in November last year. (Representational Image)

Two teenagers in Iowa, in the United States, killed their Spanish teacher over bad grades, prosecutors said during a court hearing on Wednesday, as reported by The Guardian. Nohema Graber, a high school teacher, was found beaten to death in Fairfield in November last year. Her body was found in a park, hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties, the outlet further said in the report. The students, both 16 at the time, were arrested shortly after the teacher went missing.

The police have named the two boys as Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale. They said that Miller met Ms Graber on November 2, 2021, to discuss his poor grades. She then drove to a park where Ms Graber regularly took walks after school. The police said that eyewitnesses saw her van leaving less than an hour later with two males in the front seat.

When questioned by the police, Miller said he was frustrated with the way Ms Graber taught Spanish and also talked about his low grades, The Guardian said in the report.

"The poor grade is believed to be the motive behind the murder of Graber which directly connects Miller," prosecutors told the court.

UK-based Metro said that the lawyers of the teenagers are disputing some of the evidence collected by the police and asking some of it to be suppressed. The lawyers also want the comments Miller made to the police, information from his cellphone and social media platform Snapchat to be suppressed.

The prosecutors, meanwhile, urged the court to take into consideration the previously unreported details. The court is yet to take a decision, the Metro report said.

The outlet further said that both the teenagers will be tried as adults in Iowa, where they could face up to life in prison. If convicted, they will both have a chance to receive parole.