Teen Dies In Sleep After Cellphone On Charge Explodes In Kazakhstan

The 14-year-old went to bed listening to music and next morning she was found dead after the phone's battery is said to have exploded close to her head, say reports

World | | Updated: October 01, 2019 18:03 IST
The brand of smartphone was not disclosed. (Representational)


Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan: 

A schoolgirl in Kazakhstan has died after her charging smartphone exploded on her pillow as she slept.

Alua Asetkyzy Abzalbek, 14, went to bed listening to music at her village home in Bastobe, Kazakhstan. The next morning, she was found dead after the phone's battery is said to have exploded close to her head, according to media reports.

The police said that her device had been plugged in to a power socket at the time. She is believed to have suffered severe head injuries as a result of the blast, and died on the spot.

Forensic experts said that the mobile exploded in the early hours of the morning after overheating as it charged and this was the cause of her death, said reports.

The brand of smartphone was not disclosed.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


