Team Trump Steps Up Bid to Dismantle International Criminal Court: Report

Photo shows the exterior of the International Criminal Court (ICC)
New Delhi:
The Trump administration is preparing to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing officials.
The sanctions would forbid most transactions with the ICC after a grace period of six to seven months, the report said, citing documents viewed by the Journal.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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