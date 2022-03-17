Tea Named After Ukraine's Zelensky By Assam Start-Up

An official said the tea named after Ukraine's Zelensky will be available for sale online.

Aromatic Tea, an Assam-based startup, has launched a CTC tea named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to "honour his valour and courage" in the face of Russian invasion.

Ranjit Barua, the director of Aromatic Tea, told news agency PTI that the brand 'Zelenskyy', a strong Assam CTC tea, was launched on Wednesday.

"The basic idea is to honour the valour and courage of the Ukrainian president who rejected the US offer to escape the war-torn Ukraine. Zelenskyy said he does not need a free ride but ammunition. This shows his character," Mr Barua maintained.

The Ukranian student, "knowing fully well that victory is nowhere near", is still fighting.

"We are trying to draw an analogy between his character and valour and that of the Assam tea," he said.

The brew will be available for sale online, he added.

