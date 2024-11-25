Motivational Speaker TD Jakes Suffers Medical Emergency While Delivering Sermon, Now "Stable"

Pastor and motivational speaker Thomas Dexter Jakes suffered a medical emergency while delivering his sermon on Sunday. Hundreds of thousands of his followers were watching the event live on YouTube when Jakes said, "Oh Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let them go in peace", and dropped his microphone. The 67-year-old then began involuntarily shaking in his seat before those around him rushed toward him to offer support. As the news broke out, users on social media started searching about Jakes' health, taking his name to the top of the search list on Google.

Hours later, an official statement on Jakes' official social media pages said that was "under the care of medical professionals" and is "stable", reported People Magazine.

"During today's service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message," Potter's House, a non-denominational American megachurch in Dallas, Texas, wrote in a statement. "Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals."

"The entire Potter's House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers," it further said in the statement.

According to its website, Potter's House church as founded by Jakes in 1996. It has 30,000 members and offices around the world.

Jakes' sermon event was widely publicised on the church as well as his Instagram pages in which the pastor urged churchgoers to attend it adding that he was "ready to share what God gave me with YOU".

TD Jakes' Diddy connection

The renowned television personality was under fire after one of the lawsuits against Sean Combs alleged Jakes of helping out the rapper who was seen assaulting his now-ex girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

In March 2024, a producer accused Combs of using his connection with Jakes to lessen the impact of sexual assault allegations levelled by Ms Ventura.