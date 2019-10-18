Tayyip Erdogan Says Will Restart Syria Operation If Deal Not Respected

If the promises are kept until Tuesday evening, the safe zone issue will be resolved, said TayyipErdogan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday warned Turkey would restart its operation against Kurdish forces in Syria on Tuesday evening if they do not withdraw from a "safe zone".

"If the promises are kept until Tuesday evening, the safe zone issue will be resolved. If it fails, the operation... will start the minute 120 hours are over," Erdogan told reporters during a briefing in Istanbul. Turkey agreed after talks with the US Thursday to suspend its offensive in northern Syria while Kurdish fighters withdraw from the area.

