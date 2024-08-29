Taylor Swift's Vienna Concert Attack Was Averted With US Intelligence Aid

Thousands of fans were expected inside and outside the stadium where Taylor Swift's concert was to happen

Swift's three concerts in Vienna, part of her sold-out Eras Tour, were cancelled in early August after authorities got word of the threats. Officials had been expecting tens of thousands of fans inside and outside the stadium where the concerts were set to take place.

The main suspect in the planned attack, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, was in contact with two minors, including a person who was slated to work at the concert venue, officials told reporters at the time. The suspect has made a confession, and all others allegedly involved in the plot have been detained, they said.

Investigators searching the main suspect's home about an hour's drive south of Vienna found chemical substances, manuals on how to prepare explosive devices, knives, and material promoting the Islamic State.

Cohen offered no other details about the information the CIA had about the plot against Swift's concerts in Vienna. In a statement to social media last week, Swift said that while she felt guilty for canceling the shows, “we were grieving concerts and not lives” thanks to the authorities.

