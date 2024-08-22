Taylor Swift Did Not Make It To Democrat Event, But Her Songs Did

Shake It Off was a fitting choice for Rhode Island, given Taylor Swift's ties to the state.

Taylor Swift may have been absent from the Democratic National Convention (DNC), but her presence was still felt through her music. On the second night of the convention, her chart-topping hit Shake It Off took centre stage during the roll call vote.

The event featured a unique musical twist, with DJ Cassidy curating a playlist of 62 songs to represent each state and territory. From Lil Jon's Turn Down for What for Georgia to Michael Jackson's Don't Stop 'til You Get Enough for Indiana, the music selections brought a lively spirit to the proceedings.

Shake It Off was a fitting choice for Rhode Island, given Taylor Swift's ties to the state. She owns a home in Watch Hill on the island. The home has become a cultural landmark, celebrated in her music and famous for its star-studded Fourth of July parties.

for everyone who still somehow thinks taylor is a republican, she approved shake it off for the dnc pic.twitter.com/36jSZFAMCy — E M I L Y (@mleshep) August 21, 2024

But that wasn't the only Taylor Swift reference of the night.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, "Donald Trump is like an old boyfriend who you broke up with, but he just won't go away. He spent the last four years trying to get back into a relationship with the American people. Bro, we broke up with you for a reason!" There is no reason for us to "get back together," he said, quoting Swift's hit song We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries goes after Donald Trump on the DNC stage and drops a Taylor Swift lyric in the process. pic.twitter.com/FtVgugWKxl — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 22, 2024

Colorado Governor and 'Swiftie' Jared Polis also referenced the song during his address at the DNC. "As a Redditor, gamer, entrepreneur and Swiftie from the free state of Colorado, I'm excited by Kamala Harris' vision of protecting and expanding our personal freedom, internet freedom and economic freedom," he said, adding the Democratic party does not consist of "weirdos who can tell people who can and can't have kids."

"We're never going back like never ever ever ever," he stated.

Jared Polis at the DNC: "As a Redditor, gamer, entrepreneur and Swiftie from the free state of Colorado, I'm excited by Kamala Harris' vision of protecting and expanding our personal freedom, internet freedom and economic freedom." pic.twitter.com/dEL9uHVPNH — jordan (@JordanUhl) August 21, 2024

This comes as Swift has yet to officially endorse a candidate in the 2024 race, despite polls suggesting her support could significantly boost the chances of both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Earlier, Mississippi delegate Kelly Jacobs handed out thousands of Taylor Swift-themed bracelets at the event. Jacobs also made a statement on the first day of the convention, wearing a body-length sign that read "Storm the ballot box like they stormed the Capitol on Jan 6" and distributing homemade "Swifty Voter" friendship bracelets.

Kelly Jacobs (political fashionista) has been turning heads at the @DNC - She puts Taylor Swift's face on her outfits to attract new voters. If you see her at the convention - she'll hand you a friendship bracelet. She gave out 250 of them yesterday. @WGNNewspic.twitter.com/KzV8IkjO83 — Lourdes Duarte (@LourdesWGN) August 20, 2024

Taylor Swift recently finished the UK leg of her wildly successful The Eras Tour and is heading to Nashville next.