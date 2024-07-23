Tanzania President Fires Minister Over Comments Hinting At Poll Rigging

The sacked information minister, Nape Nnauye, apologised for the clip and said he meant it as a joke.

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan has fired two senior ministers, including the head of the foreign ministry, in a mini-cabinet reshuffle.

The move comes ahead of expected national elections next year, with the sacked information minister caught in a viral video last week saying "winning in elections is not always determined by the number of votes in the ballot box".

"Mahmoud Thabit Kombo has been appointed a member of parliament and the new minister for foreign affairs and East African cooperation to replace January Makamba whose appointment is revoked," according to a presidency statement issued late Sunday, which did not detail the reasons for the dismissals.

Jerry Silaa -- previously Lands, Housing and Settlement Development -- was appointed to replace Nape Nnauye, Minister for Information, Communications and IT, the statement said.

A viral clip of Nnauye emerged last week in which he said: "Winning in elections is not always determined by the number of votes in the ballot box but depends on who counts and announces the results."

The video attracted widespread criticism from both the opposition and the ruling party, which said the remarks did not reflect its stance.

Nnauye apologised for the clip, saying his comments were meant as a joke and he had been quoted out of context.

But local media reported opposition politician John Mnyika saying the statement "indicates what has been planned within the government and the ruling party".

The reshuffle has also left analysts speculating about the 2025 election, which Hassan is expected to contest.

"I think it's a power play towards the general election next year," said University of Dar es Salaam lecturer Abel Kinyondo.

The move follows her decision in early July to appoint a new intelligence chief.

"Suleiman Abubakar Mombo was sworn to replace Ali Idi Siwa who retired," the presidency said.

Hassan, then deputy president, took office in 2021 after the death of John Magafuli.

Since taking the helm, Hassan has moved away from Magafuli's authoritarian policies and embarked on political reforms, including relaxing some restrictions on the media and the opposition.

