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Tanker Reports New Explosions In Hormuz Amid Iran-Oman Talks

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations confirmed that the crew and vessel are safe.

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Tanker Reports New Explosions In Hormuz Amid Iran-Oman Talks
Iran has seized de facto control over the strait since the war began
  • An oil tanker reported hearing two explosions near the Strait of Hormuz
  • The incident occurred about 16 kilometers southeast of Kumzar, Oman
  • UKMTO confirmed the crew and vessel are safe with no environmental damage
Why is the Strait of Hormuz so important for global shipping?

An oil tanker reported hearing explosions while transiting the Hormuz strait near Oman, a British maritime agency said Thursday, as Tehran and Muscat hold talks to jointly manage the key waterway.

"The Master of a tanker has reported hearing two explosions whilst transiting in the Strait of Hormuz," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on X, an incident that occurred about ten miles (16 kilometres) southeast of Kumzar, Oman. 

"The report confirms that crew and vessel are safe. No environmental damage has been reported," UKMTO said. Iran, which has seized de facto control over the strait since the Middle East war began on February 28, has fired on ships it said failed to follow authorised routes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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