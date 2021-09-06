Any Insurgency 'Will Be Hit Hard': Taliban Spokesperson

The remark was made by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid at a press conference. (File)

The Taliban on Monday said that any insurgency against their rule would be "hit hard", after earlier saying they had captured the Panjshir Valley -- the last pocket of resistance.

"The Islamic Emirate is very sensitive about insurgencies. Anyone who tries to start an insurgency will be hit hard. We will not allow another," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference.

