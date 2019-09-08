Taliban Says "Americans Will Suffer More" For Cancelling Talks

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he had called off a secret summit with the Taliban and Afghanistan's leader, abruptly slamming the door on a year of diplomacy to end America's longest war.

A US soldier and a service member from Romania were killed in a car bombing in Kabul. (Representational)


KABUL: 

The Taliban said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump's decision to cancel peace talks with its leadership would lead to the further loss of American lives and assets.

"The Americans will suffer more than anyone else for cancelling the talks," Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the hardline insurgent group, said in a statement.

He said the talks were being conducted in a smooth manner until Saturday, and both sides had agreed to hold intra-Afghan talks on September 23.



