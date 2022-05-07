Taliban Decree Says Women To Wear All-Covering Burqa In Public

Taliban In Afghanistan: The Taliban took effective control of Afghanistan on August 15. (File)

Afghanistan's supreme leader and Taliban chief on Saturday ordered the country's women to wear the all-covering burqa in public -- one of the harshest controls imposed on women's lives since the hardline Islamists seized power.

"They should wear a chadori (head-to-toe burqa) as it is traditional and respectful," said a decree issued by Hibatullah Akhundzada that was released by Taliban authorities at a function in Kabul.

