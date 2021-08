The Taliban "are in full control", Sefatullah Samangani from Samangan province said (File)

The Taliban on Monday seized a sixth Afghan provincial capital in less than a week, overrunning the northern city of Aibak, its deputy governor and an insurgent spokesman said.

The Taliban "are in full control", Sefatullah Samangani from Samangan province told AFP, shortly after a Taliban spokesman tweeted that all government and police installations had been "cleared".

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)