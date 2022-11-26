Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen Quits As Ruling Party Head

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen stepped down as head of her ruling party. (File)

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen stepped down as head of her ruling party after it suffered defeat in Saturday's local elections while the Beijing-friendly main opposition held its ground.

"The election results were not as expected .... I should shoulder all the responsibility and I resign as DPP chairwoman immediately," she told reporters. Ms Tsai will stay on as President of the self-ruled island.

