Syrian President Bashar al-Assad In Russia, Confirms Senior Moscow Official

Russia transported Assad there "in the most secure way possible" amid the collapse of his government in the face of a rebel takeover, deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

Moscow:

A senior Russian official told US broadcaster NBC on Tuesday that deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad is being hosted in Russia, in the government's first confirmation of the situation.

Russia transported Assad there "in the most secure way possible" amid the collapse of his government in the face of a rebel takeover, deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Russia, Bashar Al Assad, Syria Crisis
